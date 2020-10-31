The 31st annual fundraising campaign for the Defiance City Schools Foundation (DCSF) has kicked off to solicit donations from the community and alumni.
This non-profit foundation has been fortunate to be able to provide teacher mini-grants to supplement academic programs, and provide college scholarships for recent Defiance High School graduates.
The foundation conducts only one appeal per year, and uses community donations and earnings from the investments to provide financial support for these mini-grants and scholarships.
This year’s honorary campaign co-chairs are Coit and Karin Black. Coit works in medical sales for a division of Johnson & Johnson, while Karin is a family practice doctor at Mercy Defiance Clinic. The Blacks have three children, Drew, a second-grader at Defiance Elementary; Aubrey, who is in Kinderstart at Defiance; and 1-year-old, Will.
The Blacks will work to carry on the legacy of the founding members of the board of trustees of the DCSF, that include Tom Hubbard, Joe Demyan, Bill Koester, Jack Palmer, Chad Peter, Greg Steyer, James Stone, Gary Dowler and John Weaner.
“Any chance to give back to youth is a special honor and privilege, especially with both of us being from the community and graduating from Defiance High School (both in 2002),” said Coit. “We feel this is a great way for us to pay it forward, knowing many before us did the same thing. We’re excited to chair this campaign, and to support educational efforts at Defiance City Schools.”
Said Karin: “We love not only the scholarship opportunities that are provided to youth by the foundation, but the mini-grants that also help the teachers. With COVID-19, I’m sure there have been some out-of-pocket expenses for the teachers, if not more spending of their own resources. We love that the foundation provides this help, especially when you consider that we both had parents working in the school system. It’s really nice to give back in this way.”
Last year, the foundation awarded $18,207 in mini-grants to teachers and $13,948.09 in scholarships to students.
Recipient of the $1,500 Claude W. Henkle Scholarship was Alexis Blake. Receiving the renewal $1,100 Claude W. Henkle Scholarships were: Hannah Booth, Garrett Snyder, Amya Trent, Alexis Elwood, Carolina Turner and Alyssa Frederick. The Marie Kauser Scholarship of $638.67 was awarded to Abigail Elwood.
Alexis Varga and Grace Walter each received a $750 Jordan Shirey Scholarship. The $3,000 Garrit Nixon Scholarship went to Tyrel Goings; Blake was presented the $500 Ray Marshall Scholarship; and Garrett Campbell was presented $209.42 from the Mathew Scholarship.
“Coit and I are honored to have been asked to lead the campaign this year,” said Karin. “Since we moved back to Defiance a few years ago, we’ve been looking for opportunities to get involved, and this campaign is perfect because it fits into our busy family schedule.”
DCSF president Rob Lawson is excited to be a part of this year’s campaign. Lawson shared his mom, Karen, enjoyed seeing the mini-grants and scholarships make a positive impact when she was teaching at Defiance.
In addition, he is looking forward to working with the Blacks on this year’s annual appeal.
“I am super excited to have the Blacks involved in the campaign this year, it’s been my personal goal to help the next generation of local leadership get involved,” said Lawson. “Many people of my generation (Lawson is a 1999 graduate of Defiance High School) know the Blacks, and this is an opportunity to not only reach out to people who have been contributing for years, but a new set of donors.”
Said Coit: “I’m excited to help create awareness about the campaign, to be honest, I didn’t know about it until Rob asked us to do this. We understand the struggle happening (with COVID) in 2020, but our goal and hope are to help raise $20,000 for the campaign, as the foundation has done in past years.”
In 2012, the school foundation’s assets were transferred into a special fund managed by the Defiance Area Foundation. The fund’s asset value is $886,358 as of Aug. 31 of this year.
“We are honored to have been working with the Defiance City School Foundation since 2012,” said Defiance Area Foundation executive director Chris Yoder. “We are thankful for the partnership that has been created with the Defiance City Schools, and to be a part of this initiative that supports teacher mini-grants and scholarships for Defiance students.
“Gifts to the fund can be made in a variety of methods depending on the wishes of the donor,” added Yoder. “They can make outright gifts of cash, donate stocks or bonds, and legacy gifts can also be gifted to the fund from the donor’s will, life insurance or retirement plan.”
The city school’s foundation existing board of volunteer trustees continues to set policy and provide overall direction and supervision of foundation grant and scholarship awards. All board meetings, as well as foundation records, are open to the public.
Other current officers of Defiance City Schools Foundation include 2021 incoming president Steve Sondergaard, vice president Celena Frederick and treasurer Robin Nofziger.
Financial donations, made payable to Defiance Area Foundation (mark Defiance City Schools Foundation on the check memo), can be mailed to 613 W. Third St., Defiance 43512. To donate online, visit defianceareafoundation.org and click on the donate link.
For more information, contact the Defiance Area Foundation at 419-782-3130.
