Jason Lyle Black, also known as “The Backwards Piano Man,” will perform in the Bands & More series on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts. The Stroede Center is located at 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance.
Tickets for Jason Lyle Black are $15 and are available at the door. To order tickets in advance, visit the Defiance Coummunity Cultural Council (DCCC) website, email dccc@defiancearts.org, or call 419-784-3401.
Jason Lyle Black is an award-winning pianist, composer, and comedic entertainer, known for his performance on the Ellen Show in Hollywood and for his 30 million music video views worldwide.
Black is a full-time national touring entertainer who performs all across the United States. As a recording artist, Black has released five albums of solo piano music, including “Piano Preludes,” an album of original piano and string compositions, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and No. 2 on the Billboard music charts. Critics called his compositions “masterful... overflowing with grace, reverence, and heart.”
As an arranger and YouTube star, Black has reached millions with his unique blend of music and comedy. His viral Disney videos have been featured by the Huffington Post, Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, and other national news outlets. Black’s Disney arrangements are now bestsellers with Hal Leonard, the world’s largest sheet music publisher. His most recent Hal Leonard folio, “Disney Medleys for Piano Solo,” was released in 2018, along with an accompanying Disney album, “Friend Like Me.”
This concert is sponsored by the Albert W. and Veulah M. LeFevre Foundation, The Hubbard Company, State Bank, and Premier Bank. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
DCCC continues to monitor the covid situation. Due to the rise in cases, the decision has been made to require all of DCCC employees to wear masks at events. DCCC requests that audience members wear a mask as well.
Visit the DCCC website at www.defiancearts.org or Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
