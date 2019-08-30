MAUMEE — Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting the public to explore the topic of local sustainable agriculture by attending a showing of “The Biggest Little Farm” on Sept. 19, followed by a panel discussion. The program, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Maumee Indoor Theatre on Conant Street, starting at 6 p.m.
Several local farms will have displays where attendees can meet the farmers, learn about their practices, and sign up for community supported agriculture (CSA) shares.
Black Swamp Conservancy, a northwest Ohio land conservation organization, is bringing together three local experts to speak on the role of ecologically-responsible farming in our local food economy: the owner and farmer of Herbaceous Ltd., Michael Schiewer; owner of The Original Sub Shop, Maureen Brogan; and the manager of local grocery Phoenix Earth Food Co-op, Sean Fitzgerald. The discussion will be moderated by Danielle Kusner, CCA, an agronomist with The Andersons who leads its initiatives in organics and soil health.
More information about this event can be found by going to Black Swamp Conservancy’s website at www.blackswamp.org, or by calling 419-833-1025.
“The Biggest Little Farm” chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature.
Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature’s conflicts, the Chesters unlock and uncover a biodiverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons, and their wildest imagination.
Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, “The Biggest Little Farm” provides a vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.
Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust dedicated to protecting natural habitats and family farms, now and for future generations, through land conservation agreements. The conservancy does this to preserve the rural heritage, unique natural habitats, and streams of northwest Ohio.
Since its founding in 1993, the organization has permanently protected more than 17,750 acres of woods, wetlands and family farms in northwest Ohio. By protecting the region’s valuable land and water resources, the conservancy supports healthy communities with strong, sustainable economies including agriculture and ecotourism.
As a nonprofit organization, Black Swamp Conservancy relies on the support of landowners, donors, and partnerships with other conservation organizations. The conservancy strives to be a wise investment for its supporters, whether they are giving their land, time or money.
For more information, visit www.blackswamp.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.