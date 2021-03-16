• Region
Virtual meeting:
Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting the public to attend a virtual community update highlighting the conservancy’s most recent work. Join director Rob Krain and conservation manager Melanie Coulter as they share details and stories about important acquisitions and extensive restoration projects, both of which hold far-reaching benefits for northwest Ohio. Plus, get a sneak preview of the work the Conservancy has in store for 2021.
The program will take place from 6-7 p.m. March 24. The event is free and open to the public. Please register on the Conservancy’s website www.blackswamp.org for the Zoom link.
