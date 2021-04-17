The Black Swamp Community Orchestra (BSCO) will present its Spring Masterworks concerts with a pair of performances scheduled April 30 and May 1.
The first concert will be held at Free Christian Church of God, located at 20799 Ohio 15 near Continental, April 30 at 7 p.m. The second concert will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 903 Center St. in Bryan, May 1 at 2 p.m.
The performances are free, however, a freewill donation will be accepted at each performance to support the orchestra. The concerts will be live streamed at blackswampcommunityorchestra.org.
Dale Schubert, who serves as conductor of the group, shared the orchestra is looking forward to performing in front of live audiences for the first time since last Christmas at Free Christian Church of God.
“Last Christmas when we performed, cases (of COVID-19) had been on the rise at that time, and we didn’t find out until the Sunday before the concert that we would even be able to perform,” said Schubert. “We had a nice crowd in attendance, it was a very nice performance, and the audience was very appreciative of being able to see a live performance.
“(Artistic director) Ethan (Stoops) and I planned concerts for last spring (that were cancelled), so these performances have been in the works for awhile,” continued Schubert. “We’ve changed some things from those concerts, we’ve grown to about 60 members, and we’ve been able to add a couple soloists.”
Schubert shared the performances will feature works by the masters, selections from musicals, as well as sacred selections. Featured performers will include vocalist Julie Bame, and trombone soloist Scott Rogers.
“The orchestra has performed at both venues in the past, and we are looking forward to performing at these venues again,” said Schubert. “The public is ready to get back to some semblance of normalcy, and I know we are excited to perform after all the hard work we’ve been putting in during rehearsals. We work hard, so being able to perform is that payoff for all of us.”
The orchestra, which originally started as a string quartet in 2004 by founder Nancy Davis, is now a volunteer orchestra located in Defiance. In 2004, Davis founded the BSCO as a way for her private students to gain valuable performance experience in front of an audience. At that time, the group was known as The Black Swamp String Ensemble.
The BSCO continued to grow and was hosted by the Stroede Center for the Arts, as well as Defiance College. Presently, the BSCO has evolved into a full orchestra with wind, brass, string and percussion instruments, with the group performing at various venues around the Defiance area.
Now in its 18th season, the BSCO remains committed to the vision and philosophy of Davis, which is to give young people, students and adults an outlet to share their musical gifts and talents. The orchestra is directed by Schubert, Mariah Hogan serves as concertmaster, and Ethan Stoops is artistic director.
To learn more about the BSCO, go to blackswampcommunityorchestra.org.
