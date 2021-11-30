The Black Swamp Community Orchestra (BCSO) will present a pair of Christmas concerts this weekend entitled, “The Sounds of Christmas.”
The first concert will be held Friday at 7 p.m., at Free Christian Church of God, located at 20799 Ohio 15 just outside of Continental. The second concert will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 903 Center St. in Bryan.
The orchestra, under the direction of Dale Schubert, with artistic director, Ethan Stoops, will perform a variety of sacred, secular and traditional Christmas songs. Featured during the concerts will be soprano vocalist, Chelsey Kester, performing “The Christmas Waltz,” and the BSCO percussion section will be featured on Mozart’s, “Toy Symphony.”
The orchestra, started as a string ensemble by founder Nancy Davis in 2004, has evolved into a full orchestra complete with strings, winds and percussion. The group consists of adult and student musicians from the surrounding area.
Black Swamp Community Orchestra is committed to connecting our communities through the power of live instrumental music. The concerts are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the orchestra.
For more information, go to blackswampcommunityorchestra.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.