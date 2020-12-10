Black Swamp Community Orchestra

The Black Swamp Community Orchestra will present a Christmas concert Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Free Christian Church of God near Continental.

 Photo courtesy of Dale Schubert

CONTINENTAL — The Black Swamp Community Orchestra will present a Christmas concert entitled "Joy to The World," Friday at 7 p.m. at Free Christian Church of God, located at 20799 Ohio 15 just outside of Continental.

The orchestra, under the direction of Dale Schubert, with artistic director, Ethan Stoops, will perform a variety of sacred, secular and traditional Christmas songs for everyone's holiday pleasure. Featured will be violinist and concert master, Mariah Hogan, performing "O, America," and Tim Booth, trumpet soloist, performing "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

The orchestra, started as a string ensemble by founder Nancy Davis in 2004, has evolved into a full orchestra complete with strings, winds and percussion. The group consists of adult and student musicians from the area.

The concert is free and open to the public, however, donations will be accepted to support the orchestra. For more information, go to blackswampcommunityorchestra.com.

Tags

Load comments