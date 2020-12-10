CONTINENTAL — The Black Swamp Community Orchestra will present a Christmas concert entitled "Joy to The World," Friday at 7 p.m. at Free Christian Church of God, located at 20799 Ohio 15 just outside of Continental.
The orchestra, under the direction of Dale Schubert, with artistic director, Ethan Stoops, will perform a variety of sacred, secular and traditional Christmas songs for everyone's holiday pleasure. Featured will be violinist and concert master, Mariah Hogan, performing "O, America," and Tim Booth, trumpet soloist, performing "Do You Hear What I Hear?"
The orchestra, started as a string ensemble by founder Nancy Davis in 2004, has evolved into a full orchestra complete with strings, winds and percussion. The group consists of adult and student musicians from the area.
The concert is free and open to the public, however, donations will be accepted to support the orchestra. For more information, go to blackswampcommunityorchestra.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.