A new event is coming to Paulding County Sept. 19 when the first ever Black Swamp Community Cruise is held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The event will feature food vendors located across Paulding County in Antwerp, Grover Hill, Paulding and Oakwood. All locations will have souvenir maps available that list the food vendors.
For $5, anyone can purchase a special ticket for a chance to win the grand prize. Attendees must collect a stamp from each location on the ticket to be entered to win the grand prize of $2,500.
The food vendors taking part in the cruise are the same food vendors that attend the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival. The festival, which was scheduled Sept. 17-19, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in July.
The list of locations, vendors and food in Antwerp include: The Antwerp Conservation Club, 17814 Township Road 53, serving curly fries; Riverside Park, 301 E. River St. featuring the Antwerp Boy Scouts serving corn on the cob, deep-fried Oreos; corndogs and lemon shake-ups; and ACDC serving donuts and drinks.
The list of locations, vendors and food in Grover Hill include: Welcome Park, 03247 Ohio 637, featuring the Grover Hill Fire Department serving pork on a stick; and the Grover Hill Lions Club serving homemade ice cream.
The list of locations, vendors and food in Paulding include: Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Fairground Drive, featuring the Paulding FFA Alumni serving sausage sandwiches; the Paulding Soccer Club serving macaroni and cheese; First Christian Church serving pulled pork and brats; First Presbyterian Church serving chili; Paulding Church of the Nazarene serving pulled pork nachos; Simonion Texas Caviar serving Texas caviar, Russian toffee and caramel apples; Free Christian Church of God of Continental serving apple dumplings, apple crisp and cherry cobbler; and Paulding Senior Center serving sausage biscuits and gravy and funnel cakes.
The list of locations, vendors and food in Oakwood include: Oakwood Community Park, 114 N. First St., featuring Free Christian Church of God of Continental serving apple dumplings, apple crisp, cherry cobbler, taco in a bag and pulled pork; and Paulding Soccer Club serving macaroni and cheese.
For more information, contact Guy Dasher at 419-796-7269.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.