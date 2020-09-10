A new event is coming to Paulding County Sept. 19 when the first ever Black Swamp Community Cruise is held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The event will feature food vendors located across Paulding County in Antwerp, Grover Hill, Paulding and Oakwood. All locations will have souvenir maps available that list the food vendors.

For $5, anyone can purchase a special ticket for a chance to win the grand prize. Attendees must collect a stamp from each location on the ticket to be entered to win the grand prize of $2,500.

The food vendors taking part in the cruise are the same food vendors that attend the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival. The festival, which was scheduled Sept. 17-19, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in July.

The list of locations, vendors and food in Antwerp include: The Antwerp Conservation Club, 17814 Township Road 53, serving curly fries; Riverside Park, 301 E. River St. featuring the Antwerp Boy Scouts serving corn on the cob, deep-fried Oreos; corndogs and lemon shake-ups; and ACDC serving donuts and drinks.

The list of locations, vendors and food in Grover Hill include: Welcome Park, 03247 Ohio 637, featuring the Grover Hill Fire Department serving pork on a stick; and the Grover Hill Lions Club serving homemade ice cream.

The list of locations, vendors and food in Paulding include: Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Fairground Drive, featuring the Paulding FFA Alumni serving sausage sandwiches; the Paulding Soccer Club serving macaroni and cheese; First Christian Church serving pulled pork and brats; First Presbyterian Church serving chili; Paulding Church of the Nazarene serving pulled pork nachos; Simonion Texas Caviar serving Texas caviar, Russian toffee and caramel apples; Free Christian Church of God of Continental serving apple dumplings, apple crisp and cherry cobbler; and Paulding Senior Center serving sausage biscuits and gravy and funnel cakes.

The list of locations, vendors and food in Oakwood include: Oakwood Community Park, 114 N. First St., featuring Free Christian Church of God of Continental serving apple dumplings, apple crisp, cherry cobbler, taco in a bag and pulled pork; and Paulding Soccer Club serving macaroni and cheese.

For more information, contact Guy Dasher at 419-796-7269.

Tags

Load comments