Recipients of the BSAC scholarships for 2022 are pictured from left: Elizabeth Roth, Maddie Thiel, Elleah Davis, Annika DeLong, Raegan Rutledge, Laura Thomas, Kamden Stollsteimer and Luke Thomas. Absent from the photo are Violet Thomas, Victoria Gerencser and Delaney Speidell.
ARCHBOLD — The Black Swamp Arts Council (BSAC) honored the recipients of the 2022 summer arts scholarships at an awards ceremony on June 7 at the Archbold Community Library.
BSAC awarded scholarships to 11 individuals from six different school districts who plan to attend summer camps or workshops related to the arts. This year’s recipients were Raegan Rutledge, Elleah Davis, Violet Thomas, Luke Thomas, Laura Thomas, Victoria Gerencser, Maddie Thiel, Annika DeLong, Delaney Speidell, Kamden Stollsteimer and Elizabeth Roth.
They will attend camps and programs at sites, including Bowling Green State University Summer Music Institute Choral and Vocal Arts Camp, Sweetwater Rock Camp, Blue Lake Strings Camp, Music for All Drum Major Academy Camp at Ball State, Music for All Symposium at Ball State, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, Ballet 5:8 Summer Intensive in Chicago and private guitar lessons in Toledo.
Since 2002, students in grades 7-11 have attended camps throughout the U.S. and Europe through the help of scholarships from BSAC. The BSAC Board President Diane Tinsman said, “It was so exciting to talk with these talented students and hear about their upcoming summer opportunities. We feel honored to be a part of their journey as they continue to develop their love of the arts and their technical and creative skills. These students have demonstrated not only artistic talent, but strength of character and a solid work ethic which will help them be successful wherever the future leads them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.