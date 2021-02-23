WAUSEON — The Black Swamp Arts Council (BSAC) hosted its annual High School Invitational Art Show, Feb. 8-18 at the Fulton County Visitors Bureau in Wauseon. The show featured works of art from students representing nine area high schools.
“In a year of great uncertainty and frequent virtual learning, it is amazing that these students were able to complete such impressive work. It is a credit to the students, teachers, and parents for making this show happen and bringing us much needed color, creativity and beauty,” stated Diane Tinsman, BSAC president.
Award winners of this year’s show were:
• Best of Show: “Me and My Many Eyes” – watercolor and acrylic painting, Lorelei Kuratko, Napoleon
• Outstanding Painting: “Mummy” – Lexe McQuillen, Wauseon
• Outstanding Drawing: “Scatterbrained” – Lorelei Kuratko, Napoleon
• Outstanding Photography/Digital: “Warped n Wacky” – Hunter Rittenhouse, Archbold
• Outstanding Mixed Media: “Die Contamination” – Cassie Scheid, Pike-Delta-York
• Outstanding Ceramics: “Airiman” – Alexis Kozumplik, Bryan
• Outstanding 3D: “Stars in the Sea” – Jamie Chester, Hilltop
• Outstanding Printmaking: “Melodic Sounds” – Kate Nofziger, Archbold
• Honorable Mention Awards:
“Photo Blend” – Chris Hartzel, Evergreen, photography
“A Mousey Brook Trout Meal” – Carter Nofziger, Wauseon, 3D sculpture
“Glazba” – Arden Wheeler, Bryan, clay sculpture
“Self-Portrait” – Lauder Bockelman, Napoleon, drawing
“Amon” – Alexis Kozumplik, Bryan, ceramics
“Peaceful Dreams” – Leah Heeres, Stryker, drawing
“Disarray” – Avery Ridgway, Bryan, printmaking
“A Tree of Life” – Jada Brinkman, Pettisville, drawing
“Voices of the Animal” – Molly Rees, Napoleon, drawing
“The Lines in the Fabric” – Carmen Merillat, Hilltop, drawing
“Craftsmanship” – Abby Fernihough, Bryan, painting
Judges for this year’s show were Beverly Fanning, assistant professor of design, Defiance College; Shari Densel, assistant teaching professor, Bowling Green State University; and Michael Clink, art instructor at the Toledo Museum of Art, and the studio art instructor at Northwest State Community College. Judges took into consideration originality, creativity, execution and technical merit when determining the awards.
