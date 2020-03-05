The Black Swamp Arts Council will host the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors in a free concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at the Defiance Community Auditorium.
Known as “America’s Big Band,” the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-piece ensemble has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad performing America’s original art form, jazz.
Performances by the Jazz Ambassadors offer some of the most versatile programming of any big band. Concerts include classic big band standards, instrumental and vocal solo features, patriotic favorites, contemporary jazz works, and original arrangements and compositions by past and present members of the Jazz Ambassadors. Many of these original works are available for free download through Perspectives, a jazz education initiative by the Jazz Ambassadors.
The Jazz Ambassadors have performed in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, and Europe, and in joint concerts with the Boston Pops, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall with Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops. Appearances at international jazz festivals in Montreux, Newport, Toronto, Brussels, and the Netherlands have been met with enthusiastic acclaim, as well as concerts in England, Wales, Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic and Norway.
This is a free event and open to the public. Tickets are required. They are available at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, Stroede Center for the Arts, The Museum of Fulton County and Welcome Center (Wauseon), the Archbold Community Library, and by sending a self-address stamped envelope to Black Swamp Arts Council, P.O. Box 452, Archbold, Ohio 43502 – Attention: Jazz Ambassadors. There is a limit of six tickets per pickup or request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.