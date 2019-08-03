INDIANOLA, Iowa — What started as a need for someone to assist with a non-credit program at Defiance College in the 1970s turned into a life-changing career for one Defiance man that has taken him around the world.
Jim Birk, who calls Defiance and McAllen, Texas, home depending on the season of the year, recently was inducted into the U.S. Ballooning Hall of Fame by the Balloon Federation of America (BFA). The event was held July 28 at the National Balloon Museum in Indianola.
Birk shared that in 1970, he got a job teaching science at Defiance College. David Ruff, the DC academic dean, invited him to co-pilot a balloon ride. A college benefactor, Katherine Dix, purchased the balloon to advertise a winter class, where students could sign up, experience a flight and participate in ballooning.
It didn’t take much to get Birk addicted to the experience of hot air balloons.
“In 1975, I bought my own equipment and started competing,” he said. The balloon enthusiast began following competitions. He later offered a class at Indiana University/Purdue University in Fort Wayne, exposing more people to the sport. The Fort Wayne Balloon Club was subsequently formed. This led Birk to organizing national races and officiating the sport in the Midwest through the BFA. He also became the director of the U.S. National Championship.
Birk is now the owner of Air Venture Contracting, a company that “organizes races around the world,” he said. He and Defiance resident Mike McFarland own Air Venture of Fort Wayne, a ride company.
In addition, Birk has officiated at balloon events throughout the U.S., Canada and Japan, including the U.S. Nationals, Team U.S. Nationals, and a World Championship in 1995. As a competitor, he has placed in world championships as well. His team members have included his wife, Mary Jo, and their daughters, Sara, Megan, Dana and Abbey.
Though retired, Birk still competes in events throughout the United States and Japan.
He is organizing the balloon portion of the sixth annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival to be held today at the Defiance County Airport. The event will include 15 hot air balloons, as well as vendors, live entertainment and opportunities for tethered rides in a balloon.
Gates will be open this morning through 9:30 a.m., with numerous activities including a pancake breakfast, a Donut Dash 5K Fun Run and 1-mile walk and tethered balloon rides. The hot air balloons were scheduled to fly into the airport at approximately 7 a.m.
Then this evening, additional activities are slated from 5-10:30 p.m. They include: touch-a-truck; kids’ fair inflatables and rides; a petting zoo and pony rides; face painting; and super hero visits. Food vendors will be on hand, as well as a farmers market. Hot air balloons also are slated to launch from airport at approximately 7 p.m. A balloon glow is planned for 9 p.m.
Admission is $10 per carload and parking is available at the airport and on Evansport Road.
