COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife partnered with local conservation organizations to celebrate Bird Ohio Day Thursday.
Bird Ohio Day showcased the species and habitats that make Magee Marsh Wildlife Area a world-famous birding destination.
Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker joined area birding groups and conservation leaders for the celebration. The group birded the boardwalk and Crane Creek Estuary Trail, two of Magee Marsh’s most prominent birding trails.
Bird Ohio Day was sponsored by the ODNR and the Division of Wildlife, which partnered with Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Friends of Magee Marsh, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, and the University of Toledo to make the event a success.
Spring migration brings large concentrations of songbirds and shorebirds as they rest and refuel on their journeys to summer breeding grounds. Prothonotary warblers, black-throated blue warblers and yellow-throated warblers, among others, are familiar sights. A variety of vireos, thrushes, flycatchers and orioles are typically found, as well.
Magee Marsh is world-renowned as one of the best places to view these migrating songbirds. The popular boardwalk recently received repairs and improvements following extensive damage from a storm in August 2021. Additional improvements are scheduled to take place later this year.
The surrounding southwest shore of Lake Erie has many birding locations that can be explored this spring. Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area, Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area, Maumee Bay State Park, East Harbor State Park, Howard Marsh Metropark, and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge are just a few birding hotspots to visit.
Birders can support wildlife conservation by purchasing a 2022 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, featuring a bald eagle. Proceeds from the sale of the stamp are used to support endangered and threatened native species, habitat restoration, land purchases, conservation easements, and educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.