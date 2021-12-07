Bingo - Magic Tunnel 1

Madalyn Dietrich of Ney was the winner of the first $50 gift certificate from Magic Tunnel Car Wash, Defiance, in The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Dietrich was presented her prize by Mike Suman of Magic Tunnel.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Madalyn Dietrich of Ney was the winner of the first $50 gift certificate from Magic Tunnel Car Wash, Defiance, in The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Dietrich was presented her prize by Mike Suman of Magic Tunnel.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments