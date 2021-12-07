Mary Wallischeck of Defiance was the winner of a $50 gift certificate from ElliAnn’s Boutique in Bryan as part of The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Accepting the gift card from Gayla Chaffee of ElliAnn’s on behalf of Wallischeck is Mel Bok.
Mary Wallischeck of Defiance was the winner of a $50 gift certificate from ElliAnn’s Boutique in Bryan as part of The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Accepting the gift card from Gayla Chaffee of ElliAnn’s on behalf of Wallischeck is Mel Bok.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.