Binto - ElliAnn's Bourtique

Mary Wallischeck of Defiance was the winner of a $50 gift certificate from ElliAnn’s Boutique in Bryan as part of The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Accepting the gift card from Gayla Chaffee of ElliAnn’s on behalf of Wallischeck is Mel Bok.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Mary Wallischeck of Defiance was the winner of a $50 gift certificate from ElliAnn’s Boutique in Bryan as part of The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Accepting the gift card from Gayla Chaffee of ElliAnn’s on behalf of Wallischeck is Mel Bok.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments