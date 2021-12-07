Bingo winner - C-N

Anna Case of Wauseon was the winner of a one-year subscription to The Crescent-News, valued at $162, in the C-N’s Holiday Bingo Contest. Shown with Case (right) is C-N advertising representative Shelby Carlisle.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

