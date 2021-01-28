Bingo via Zoom:

Family fun valentine bingo via Zoom will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 with the Putnam County Library District. Participants can play bingo with the crew. Request and pick up a card at your local library. For a card and Zoom log-in information, contact Valerie vlaukhuf@seolibraries.org. The event is sponsored by The Friends of Putnam County District Library.

