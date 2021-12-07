Bingo - Carpet Wholesalers

Christine Cruz of Defiance was the winner of a $100 gift certificate from Carpet Wholesalers in The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Cruz (not pictured) was presented with her prize by Laura Cantu of Carpet Wholesalers.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

