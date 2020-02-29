The choices for Henry County Republicans in the race for a county commissioner nomination offer contrasts.
They are Teresa Bilow of rural Deshler, a political newcomer, and incumbent Glenn Miller of Napoleon, who’s served in public office for more than 20 years.
The winner in the March 17 GOP primary will advance to the November election, where a four-year term for the seat beginning in January 2021 will be decided.
As of this writing, the winner would face no opposition because Democrats do not have a candidate. However, Independents have until March 16 to file, while write-ins have until Aug. 24.
Miller wants the GOP nomination on the way to what he hopes will be his third four-year term as commissioner beginning in January 2021. He initially won the seat in 2012, defeating an incumbent Democrat.
Bilow is taking her first crack at elected office, but has taken an active part in her local communities for a number of years.
Presently, a nanny for a 4-year-child, she had been a preschool teacher in Leipsic, youth director at Leipsic United Methodist Church and parenting coach in Putnam County.
She also is a member of the Henry County Historical Society and active in a number of other church and organizational positions in Henry County.
Miller has experience in both public and private leadership, having owned his own business (QG Integrated LLC/dba Quality Graphics in Archbold) and served as a Napoleon City Council member from 1996-2012 prior to his time as one of Henry County’s three commissioners.
The other commissioner position on the ballot this November for a four-year term has no contested race. The only candidate is Republican incumbent Bob Hastedt.
The third commissioner seat — held by Republican Jeff Mires following his appointment last week — will be on the ballot in November as well, but only for a two-year unexpired term beginning January 2021. Mires replaced Tom VonDeylen who retired earlier this year.
Profiles of each of the candidates in the March 17 Republican Party primary follow:
Teresa Bilow
Age: 51
Address: 3698 County Road B, Deshler
Education: 1987 graduate, Napoleon High School; 2005 graduate, Northwest State Community College, associate’s degree in early childhood education/pre-K
Family: husband, Mark; daughters, Abby and Cassie (deceased).
Occupation: nanny
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: “Four years ago, my family and I struggled with a house fire, which was a total loss. This was our second life tragedy. In 2002, we lost our daughter, Cassie, who was 8 years old, to a drunk driver. Both times, the loving people of Henry County came together and gave their hearts to us. I can’t think of a better way to show my appreciation for all of the kindness, gifts, support, prayers and love that this county has shown me and my family during our hardships. I love this county and would be honored to use my time, gifts and talents to serve this community.”
Top goals: “I look forward to collaborating with all departments within the county to develop a friendly and positive business environment. I plan to be accessible and available to listen to the concerns of all community members, to take time to research solutions to the current issues, and to communicate the reasons behind the decisions made.”
Glenn Miller
Age: 64
Address: 513 Washington Ave., Napoleon
Education: 1973 graduate, Archbold High School; 1990 graduate, University of Pikeville, Pikeville, Ky.
Family: wife, Paula; two children
Occupation: Henry County commissioner
Previous political offices: Napoleon City Council, 1996-2012; Henry County commissioner since 2013.
Reason for seeking office: “To continue to make Henry County a better place for our children, grandchildren and families. This will be accomplished by having a sufficient supply of food on the table, a good education and an environment where our children feel safe. I will continue to respect our heritage, while making Henry County the best it can be for now and future generations.”
Top goals: 1. “Care for our children in struggling families and in county custody.
“Working with agencies, especially family court and JFS to help position the needed assistance to meet the needs of the children in struggling families. As a result of the drug epidemic, the county has more children in its custody. I will work to better coordinate and encourage innovation in providing care for the children coming out of this type of environment to help make them feel safe, get a good education and lead a happy productive life.
“2. Improve water quality in the lower Maumee River basin draining to Lake Erie:
“I will continue to work with our Henry County Soil and Water agency, local farm community, water quality task force of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, ODA, ODNR, the Lake Erie Commission and Ohio EPA. For the farm community, I will continue to assist in implementing the H2Ohio plan by providing the needed support to soil and water in their programs to assist farmers. I will continue to encourage owners of septic systems to update or replace failing systems through Job and Family Services and the Henry County Health Department with grant funding from the Ohio EPA. There will be lots to do, but we can do it!
“3. Continue to improve relationships of all governmental units in Henry County. This will continue to be accomplished primarily through communication, often best accomplished face to face. As the needs of Henry County change, coming together as one united front through communication, collaboration and cooperation will enhance our ability for more federal and state funding. Yet for our citizens it will create a sense of community where we have each other’s back.”
