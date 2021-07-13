Billy McGuigan & the Downliners will perform in the Music in Your Parks concert at Triangle Park at 7 p.m., July 22. The series is sponsored by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
Billy McGuigan & the Downliners present rock and roll music featuring classics from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. McGuigan and his band have traveled the world covering songs from the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Rondstadt and even Elvis.
McGuigan was introduced to music by his father at an early age. Shortly after his father’s death in 1966, Billy turned to the music his father taught him to help deal with his father’s death. The music not only brought healing but led to the creation of Rave On Productions whose mission is to create live concert experiences with the purpose of connecting an audience together through memories and music.
The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
All events are subject to current COVID guidelines. DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and if necessary, will update you on upcoming events through its website www.defiancearts.org, Facebook facebook.com/defiancearts, and its upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for the DCCC newsletter on its website.
