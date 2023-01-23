The heaviest snowfall of the year may be on the way Wednesday.
At least that is what the National Weather Service (NWS) and other forecasters were indicating on Monday morning.
The NWS office in North Webster, Ind., which issues forecast for northwest Ohio, predicted 4-8 inches on Wednesday and another 1-2 inches on Wednesday night for Defiance.
The forecast it issued just before 11 a.m. Monday predicted a 100% chance of "heavy snow" for Wednesday with a high temperature of 34 and winds gusting as high as 25 miles per hour.
A winter storm watch for Wednesday already had been issued by the NWS before noon on Monday.
A meteorologist with the NWS' North Webster office, Rachel Cobb, told The Crescent-News Monday morning that the weather models were producing a "high confidence" level about the system coming through.
It will be "coming out of the Southwest," said Cobb. "That's why it's bringing a lot of moisture with it from the Gulf of Mexico."
Cobb said Defiance was in a four- to eight-inch snow swath while areas into southeast Michigan were in a three- to six-inch range and the Van Wert area could get up to seven inches.
The snow was expected to begin after 9 a.m. Wednesday and would be "heavy at times," according to the NWS forecast." Cobb said this will be a heavy, wet snow as temperatures hover at or just above freezing.
"It's going to be fairly heavy, wet snow because the temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 30s, maybe a little above — 34-35. That will lend itself to the heavy, wet snow as it falls."
The Weather Channel offered a less snowy forecast Monday morning with 3-5 inches predicted for Wednesday while Toledo TV station WTVG put the potential amount at 4-7 inches.
Regardless, any of those numbers would qualify as the largest single snowfall for the 2022-2023 winter season. Only a small amount fell during the past winter storm on Dec. 23, when most of the heaviest snow fell northwest of here.
After Wednesday, the winter weather is expected to continue. It won't be particularly cold for January — with temperatures still hovering around freezing through the weekend — but a series of lighter snows may fall over the next week or so.
"We have several clipper systems coming down from the north following this ...," said Cobb. "... This (Wednesday's storm) is kind of kicking off an active period for the next week."
Severe weather, and possibly tornadoes, is predicted much farther south — in Louisiana — for Wednesday as part of the same system.
