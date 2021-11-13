Biggby Coffee in Defiance, owned by Sue and Jeff Strausbaugh, and Megan and Stan Strausbaugh, have made a $10,000 donation to Project 2030, a Field of Interest Fund under The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF).
“Biggby Coffee is proud to be a part of this community,” said Sue Strausbaugh. “It is exciting to be a sponsor of Project 2030. Living in this area my whole life, and raising our five children here, always makes the decision to give back to our community easy. I am looking forward to seeing what project the community decides to do for the Defiance area.”
This visionary-level gift from Biggby Coffee is one of five visionary gifts being matched by Baker-Shindler in honor of its 100-year anniversary.
Project 2030 was launched in the Spring of 2020 to fund a meaningful project in Defiance County in the year 2030. It is a share-based donation concept where donors can acquire a voting share for every $25 donation. Heading into the year 2030, the Defiance County community will be able to submit project ideas and then vote on a project using their shares. The fundraising goal is to raise $500,000 by the year 2030.
“We love living, working, and raising our family in Defiance,” said Megan Strausbaugh. “We are so excited to be involved with a project that our boys will be able to enjoy in the future”.
Donations can be made monthly, quarterly, annually, and at any amount by check or through PayPal. To learn more, go to defianceareafoundation.org/project-2030, or contact Chris Yoder, DAF Executive Director, at 419-782-3130.
