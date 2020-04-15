A big road repair project is underway on Ohio 108 in Henry County, but state officials are hoping much of it can be completed before the county fair scheduled in August.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project closed the road just north of Holgate on March 16, as the project contractor (Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon) is tasked with replacing or repairing seven bridges/culverts of various sizes and resurfacing 9.24 miles between Holgate and Napoleon.
The contract price is $6.1 million.
A mild winter allowed Gerken Paving, which will employ subcontractors for part of the work, to get started earlier than planned, according to Rebecca Dangelo, public information officer for ODOT District 2 in Bowling Green.
Two small bridges are being rebuilt, while one is being repaired along with three small concrete pipe culverts. A new box culvert also is being installed on Ohio 108.
These projects will be undertaken in staggered fashion during the next couple months to keep as much of the road open as possible.
For example, two of the bridges are being replaced now in the two-mile stretch between County Road K and Ohio 281, requiring concurrent 60-day road closures.
A new box culvert will be installed just north of Ohio 281 during a separate 30-day road closure period.
Meanwhile, a third bridge — just south of Ohio 281 over School Creek — is scheduled for deck patching during a five-day closure period.
Five-day closures also are needed for the repair of three concrete culverts between county roads M and K.
The road is expected to be completely open by the end of June, according to Dangelo, but that won’t be the end of the project. Rather, resurfacing of a 9.24-mile stretch between Holgate and Napoleon will follow.
This will include milling and removing the old pavement before installing new intermediate and final pavement layers.
The project’s completion deadline is Sept. 30, with ODOT planning to suspend the resurfacing work from Aug. 7-14 for the Henry County Fair.
Dangelo said ODOT wants to have the bridge repairs and related closures concluded by the end of July “because we didn’t want any of those going into the fair time.”
