Outside Defiance County, two counties (Fulton and Henry) saw a number of issues filed for the May 2 as Wednesday’s deadline to do so passed while two others (Putnam and Williams) had nothing brought forward.
Paulding County plans to release filing information today.
Henry County
NAPOLEON — As expected Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) filed a couple of new tax issues, while no contested primaries emerged for Napoleon City Council seats.
NACS is proposing a 7.6-mill property tax levy with two components — a 3.1-mill, 37-year bond issue for building construction and a 4.5-mill, five-year operating levy for current expenses.
NACS also filed a new 0.5-mill, continuing levy on behalf of Napoleon Public Library for current expenses.
No contested primaries surfaced in Henry County as Wednesday’s filing deadline passed.
Three Republican candidates (Tom Weaver, Brittany Schwab and Ross Durham) came forward for the three open seats this year on Napoleon City Council while no Democrats filed, so no primary will be needed.
Durham is an incumbent while Weaver and Schwab would be newcomers to council. They would take the seats of Molly Knepley and Dan Baer, both having announced late last year that they would not be seeking re-election.
Napoleon’s part-time mayoral position produced only one candidate — Republican Joel Bialorucki, who is city council’s current president.
He is seeking to replace the incumbent, Republican Jason Maassel, who also announced last year that he would not seek another four-year term. Maassel’s term will expire on Dec. 31.
With no opposition in the primary, the above candidates will advance to the general election in November, seeking four-year terms that will begin in January.
Independents could still file by 4 p.m. on May 1 to make the fall ballot while write-ins have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.
The only candidate to file for the Napoleon Municipal Court seat was the appointed incumbent, Elizabeth Schuller. She was appointed to the position in early 2022 to replace Amy Rosebrook who became the Henry County Common Pleas Court judge.
Schuller is seeking a full six-year term that will begin in January.
Wednesday’s list of candidates remains unofficial until Henry County’s board of elections certifies them during a meeting on Feb. 9.
Fulton County
WAUSEON — No candidate primaries will be needed here, but various Fulton County voters will be asked to approve an assortment of levies.
The biggest is Archbold Area Schools’ new 9.96-mill, five-year levy for operating expenses.
This is proposed to counter the district’s deficit expected spending in the future.
If approved, the levy would generate approximately $2.7 million for current expenses.
Other issues filed in Fulton County for the May 2 primary include two for Fayette Village (current expenses and parks), a renewal levy in German Township (fire and EMS), a replacement levy in Clinton Township, a renewal levy for Evergreen Library, and a fire and EMS renewal levy with an increase in Pike Township.
Further details of each levy were unavailable Wednesday.
Paulding County
PAULDING — No information was provided by the Paulding County Board of Elections on Wednesday. Officials pledged to provide election filing details on Thursday.
Putnam County
OTTAWA — Putnam County had no candidates or issue filings for the May 2 primary.
Williams County
BRYAN — Williams County also had no candidates or issue file for the primary.
