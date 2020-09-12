NAPOLEON — Two large street projects and the beginning of new pool construction are commanding local officials’ attention here.
Earlier this week, Glenwood Avenue — a major north-south route through the west half of Napoleon — was closed for several weeks when a major water line replacement began there.
The street was closed between Riverview Avenue on the south and the railroad tracks on the north as the general contractor (Hillabrand & Sons Construction, Northwood) got started.
The work is expected to take about six weeks, according to Mayor Jason Maassel.
He said the original plan was to replace the water line — which had been the subject of age-related breaks and maintenance issues — next year. However, with the city replacing its pool right next door in Glenwood Park, officials decided to get the water line repaired this year.
The project will be completed with the street being repaved between Riverview Avenue and the railroad tracks.
Financially, Maassel said, “we were able to move stuff around to make it happen” this year. The cost is $512,921.
As for the pool project, he told The Crescent-News Friday that construction has not yet started, but “we should see some excavation next week.” He expects Astro Pool Co., Mansfield, to complete the installation yet this year.
Demolition of the old pool and related prep work occurred earlier this year.
A dedicated tax levy passed previously by city voters has allowed the project to come to fruition.
Meanwhile, a contractor is working on repairing both ends of Graceway Avenue on the southwest side of Napoleon.
Work started on that project about a month ago and may be nearing completion soon, Maassel indicated.
