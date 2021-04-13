NAPOLEON — An agricultural-minded group is proposing some big things for the county fairgrounds here.
The Henry County Ag Improvement Association presented Napoleon City Council’s municipal properties, buildings, land use and economic development committee with its tentative plan for a large new show arena Monday night.
Members of the association — Dr. Terri Fedderke, a local veterinarian, and Bailey Elchinger — presented an overview of plans for a show arena measuring approximately 125 feet by 350 feet (43,750 square-feet). The structure would replace several of the fairgrounds’ aging animal buildings, and also would include a reconfiguration of camping areas.
“At least $2 million” would be needed to build it, according to Elchinger.
“That’s a big project, and we know that, but when you think about the potential long-term benefits for our community we really believe that it’s worth it,” said Elchinger whose organization has obtained 501©(3) nonprofit status.
She said her group hopes to break ground in fall 2022 at the fairgrounds, located on the south side of Napoleon along Ohio 108 (South Perry Street).
“Maybe that’s lofty, but I think we’re passionate enough, I think we can make it happen,” stated Elchinger.
When not being used for the annual county fair, the show arena building could be rented out, perhaps for weeks each year at $5,000 each, according to the association’s plan. With one full acre under roof, the possibility of large events such as indoor tractors pulls was mentioned.
Added to this would be the potential for another $45,000 through camping fees — perhaps at $50 for two nights — for those attending events, according to the association.
The group has been in contact with a professional fundraiser — Matt Hughes of Cincinnati — who “thinks we’ll have the money raised in six months,” Fedderke said.
She noted that companies like Campbell Soup Company and Sauder Woodworking, which employ many Henry County residents, will be contacted about the project. And she indicated that any person or company which contributes half of the project cost would have their name placed on the new building.
A number of Napoleon officials in attendance Monday were enthusiastic about the project.
City Manager Joel Mazur, for example, stated that the project would fit into Henry County’s agricultural economy and brand.
“This does something big here and does it right, and it highlights and accentuates the best parts of Henry County,” he said. “So, I think that’s one of the key takeaways — that it fits.”
In the end, the city council committee voted to move the matter to another meeting with full council next month. As such, the ag improvement association is expected to make a presentation at council’s May 17 session.
