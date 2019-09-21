donation photo

Greg Hughes (right) of Hughes Financial in Defiance presents a $5,000 donation check Friday afternoon to the Fort Defiance County Humane Society for its upcoming fundraiser (the Howl-O-Ween Ball). Board member Gary Dowler accepts the donation on behalf of the humane society. Hughes’ parents — Richard and Barbara Hughes — have been long-time humane society members and significant contributors. Richard Hughes recently passed away. The humane society board and staff expressed appreciation and support to the Hughes family.

