State Bank senior vice president and chief marketing officer Nichole Wichman is pictured with Fort Defiance Humane Society board chairman Rick Edmonds on the subject of the bank’s $5,000 donation to the agency’s upcoming fundraiser. That contribution and donations from others will help make possible the Howl-o-Ween Masquerade Ball set for Oct. 12 from 6-10 p.m at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, 711 W. Second St. The humane society expressed appreciation for the donation, noting that “it lends credibility to our efforts, and the financial support will pay huge dividends toward the humane treatment of animals and the society’s continuing efforts to battle animal abuse in Defiance County.”
