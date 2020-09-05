The opening performance of the 2020-21 Young Audience Series will feature Big Bang Boom. The show will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
This event is free, but tickets are required. Due to COVID-19, the Stroede Center is opening with limited capacity to allow for social distancing and masks will be required at this performance. Advance tickets will help avoid disappointing and turning attendees away at the door. To get tickets, email dccc@defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Big Bang Boom is a pop/rock music group that plays parent-friendly children’s music. Led by Chuck Fold, younger brother of Ben Fold, the group decided to play for parents who have had enough of Barney and other standard children’s entertainment. Their music is described as something parents can enjoy and feel good about letting their kids listen to and see live.
Established in 2007, Big Bang Boom has released three CD’s and has played at numerous festivals, children’s museums, music camps and schools. Big Bang Boom is high energy, and kids and parents will enjoy the fun as they participate in the “Hokey Pokey Challenge” and “SpongeBob Chorus.”
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance, Defiance Public Library System, Friends of the Library and Defiance Moose Lodge 2094. The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC).
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As guidelines are changing almost weekly, staff will give updates on upcoming events through the website, Facebook (facebookcom/defiancearts), and upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter on the group’s website.
