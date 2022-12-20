Two bids were opened at Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting for an emergency communications enhancement project in Hicksville.
Two bids were opened at Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting for an emergency communications enhancement project in Hicksville.
Commissioners also discussed proposed U.S. 24 safety enhancements ahead of a public meeting scheduled Thursday on the topic (see related story this page).
The low bidder on the project was Speelman Electric, Inc., Tallmadge, at $677,567 while Tri-County Tower, LLC, Youngstown, was the other bidder at $699,000.
The engineer’s estimate was $687,000.
Commissioners tabled the bids for review and will make a decision on awarding a contract at a later date.
The project would establish a new communications tower in Hicksville for the Defiance County E911 center’s MARCS radio system. The 911 center, situated at the county sheriff’s office on Defiance’s Biede Avenue, switched to the system some years ago, but some communications issues remain on the county’s west end, according to 911 Director Matt Hanenkrath.
“We just have some coverage issues up in that area — in the Hicksville village area,” he told The Crescent-News during an interview following commissioners’ meeting Monday. “... that was our goal from the inception of the project which was to make our MARCS coverage whole throughout the county, and this is actually the last leg of the project that the 911 board set forth in 2017-2018.”
The new 180-foot tower will be constructed at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville. This will support other MARCS state-owned towers in Paulding, Edgerton, Bryan and Holgate that provide area coverage.
“When you look at the coverage maps of MARCS towers, Hicksville’s right on the fringe of all those towers — it’s right on that edge to where we don’t have the coverage completely that we wanted,” explained Hanenkrath. “The system works fine up there right now, but we’re going to make it better.”
The project will include not only constructing a new tower, but adding a small building for the radio equipment. This work should be completed next year, according to Hanenkrath.
“... summer of 23 would be our goal,” he said.
According to Hanenkrath, funds from Defiance County’s 911 property tax levy — which provides revenue to operate the 911 center in Defiance — will be allocated for the project.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.