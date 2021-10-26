Bids for part of Hicksville’s well water project will have to be sought again.
They were opened Defiance County commissioners meeting Monday, but only two were received for one aspect of the two-part project which would help improve the village’s water resources.
Austin Serna of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization opened the bids during commissioners’ meeting because the agency is handling grant funds that will help cover the cost.
The village plans to develop two new wells on 53.3 acres on Casebeer-Miller Road, just northwest of the town corporation limits.
The two new wells will augment the two functioning wells at the village park near the football field. However, one of these wells was not working optimally earlier this year, according to Mayor Ron Jones. (A third well at the park was abandoned years ago.)
Bids were advertised for the project with two components — one for construction of two wells, the other to build the supporting infrastructure such as piping, concrete and a water line to the village’s water plant. The project cannot be completed without either component.
Two bids were received for the well portion of the project: Ortman Drilling and Water Services, Kokomo, Ind., offered a quote of $434,5443 while H.A.D., Inc., Rittman, (near Akron) bid $536,916. The engineer’s estimate was $550,000.
Commissioners will review the bids before a contract is signed.
No bids were received for the second component of the project, which has an estimated cost of $1.15 million. Therefore, this part of the project will have to be rebid.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. He explained that the pavement marking contractor has finished work for 2021.
• awarded a contract to Russell Zeedyk for the cash rent of 252.54 acres of county-owned farmland on Evansport Road. The price is $48,36.41.
• noted in a news release concerning Monday’s meeting that they recently received an annexation petition for 1.557 acres on Spruce Street in Richland Township from attorney Jim Weaner on behalf of the landowner. The land would be annexed into Defiance.
• received a quarterly update from Connie Bostelman, director of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency. She noted that collections totaled $4,419,932 from 2,522 cases.
• met with Julie Voll, Defiance County Family and Children First coordinator, for her quarterly update.
