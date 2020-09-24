NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners open bids for an EOC storage room renovation project at Oakwood Plaza.

Action on the bids, which were tabled until 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1, included: Baker-Shindler, Defiance, $208,250; Mel Lanzer, Napoleon, $311,500; Dotson Co., Napoleon, $187,760; Rupp Contracting, Archbold, $191,620; Delventhal Co., Millbury, $239,499; Comte Construction, Toledo, $219,000; and Rupp Rosebrock, Liberty Center, $184,321.

In other business, commissioners:

• okayed out-of-county travel for Job and Family Services (JFS) staff.

• approved a snow-removal agreement with Custom Turf Solutions.

• okayed an extension of the subgrant agreement between JFS and Learning Professionals LLC, Sylvan Learning, not to exceed $27,000.

• okayed an extension of the subgrant agreement between JFS and the National Youth Advocate Program, not to exceed $65,000.

• approved a quote for administrative assistance office space in the amount of $9,950.

• tabled a request for demolition of two modular buildings on the campus of the Maumee Youth Center.

• okayed a PY 2020 Community Development Program grant in the amount of $150,000.

• accepted a contract with Graber Cabinet Co., Liberty Center, for the commissioners’ meeting room in the amount of $13,400.

• heard an update on the senior center.

• held a Zoom meeting with CORSA representatives.

