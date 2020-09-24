NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners open bids for an EOC storage room renovation project at Oakwood Plaza.
Action on the bids, which were tabled until 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1, included: Baker-Shindler, Defiance, $208,250; Mel Lanzer, Napoleon, $311,500; Dotson Co., Napoleon, $187,760; Rupp Contracting, Archbold, $191,620; Delventhal Co., Millbury, $239,499; Comte Construction, Toledo, $219,000; and Rupp Rosebrock, Liberty Center, $184,321.
In other business, commissioners:
• okayed out-of-county travel for Job and Family Services (JFS) staff.
• approved a snow-removal agreement with Custom Turf Solutions.
• okayed an extension of the subgrant agreement between JFS and Learning Professionals LLC, Sylvan Learning, not to exceed $27,000.
• okayed an extension of the subgrant agreement between JFS and the National Youth Advocate Program, not to exceed $65,000.
• approved a quote for administrative assistance office space in the amount of $9,950.
• tabled a request for demolition of two modular buildings on the campus of the Maumee Youth Center.
• okayed a PY 2020 Community Development Program grant in the amount of $150,000.
• accepted a contract with Graber Cabinet Co., Liberty Center, for the commissioners’ meeting room in the amount of $13,400.
• heard an update on the senior center.
• held a Zoom meeting with CORSA representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.