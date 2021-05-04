A second round of bidding for three downtown Hicksville revitalization projects on Monday leaves some question about what work will get done.
Bids and estimates to improve three High Street buildings were opened by Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) during Defiance County commissioners’ regular meeting Monday.
Hicksville was just one of four Ohio communities that received a state grant for downtown revitalization. Just $1 million was available statewide for such work.
But the process became more complicated when some of the initial bids for the project — opened at a commissioners meeting in March — came in at more than 10% above the engineer’s estimate. Under Ohio law, this requires public projects to be rebid.
According to Serna, the state also determined a potential conflict of interest in the project at 164 E. High St. because the only contractor who submitted a bid in March (Klepper Building Company, Hicksville) is operated by a Hicksville Village Council member (Taylor Klepper). Therefore, commissioners rescinded the bid offered and started over on that project as well, Serna indicated.
He noted that the contractor could have submitted a non-collusion statement, but this “would have taken weeks” to process “so commissioners rescinded the bid.” The project completion deadline is Sept. 30, he said.
In an effort to secure more interest in the projects, MVPO — which is administering the aforementioned grant funds — used an alternative method for the most recent bid attempt. Contractors were asked to provide estimates for separate components of each of the three projects proposed for three downtown business buildings.
This allows the building owners to determine if the prices are satisfactory to enter into contracts for the work, according to Serna.
Bids and estimates opened were received for improvement projects at the following Hicksville businesses:
• Collins & Guilford Wealth Advisors, 164 E. High St.: Estimates were received from Leever Glass Inc., Defiance, $12,900 for door work; CV Electric LLC, Bryan, $13,465 for electrical work; Ely Construction LLC, Edon, $20,160 for exterior painting; Stark’s Plumbing and Heating Inc., Bryan, $18,990 for HVAC; and Ely Construction LLC, $33,495 for masonry work.
• Bridal Village, 122 E. High St.: Two estimates were received from Ely Construction LLC — $27,445 for window work and $24,000 for facade improvements.
The total figure ($51,445) is being reviewed as it is well under the project estimate ($73,375), according to Serna.
• Pizza Palace, 100 E. High St.: Starks Plumbing and Heating Services provided an estimate of $8,982 for HVAC work, but no estimates were received for facade improvements or roof repairs.
Serna said this would not jeopardize the overall revitalization project, but the lack of estimates will require the owners to prioritize the planned work.
Some $210,700 in community development block grant money has been awarded to repair the three buildings on High Street while MVPO’s administrative cost — to be provided by the state above the aforementioned amount — is $19,200.
Another $21,270 will be added by the building owners, according to Serna.
Hicksville was one of only four Ohio communities to receive the “target of opportunity” grant money for the projects in the current funding year.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• toured the Defiance Dream Center on Defiance’s Florence Avenue with its founder and CEO, Bill Lammers, as well as other representatives of the organization. They discussed area workforce development needs and how the Dream Center can help.
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. Among ongoing highway projects, he noted that the resurfacing contractor is patching roads in Adams and Richland townships.
