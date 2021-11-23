A second attempt to bid the Village of Hicksville’s well project proved more favorable during Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting.
And a group of local companies that facilitate internet service made a request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help with broadband expansion (see below).
The village plans to develop two new wells on 53.3 acres on Casebeer-Miller Road, just northwest of the town corporation limits.
Bids were first opened for the project on Oct. 26 in two sections — one for construction of two new wells, the other for the associated infrastructure and piping.
Two bids on Oct. 26 were inside the engineer’s estimate, but no bids were received that day for the infrastructure component. However, that was with a lower engineer’s estimate ($1.15 million).
The engineer’s estimate was raised by the project engineer (Jones & Henry Engineers, Ltd., Toledo) to $1.55 million, which produced three bids Monday.
They were received from Bryan Excavating, Bryan, $1,253,849; Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, $1,349,330; and VTF Excavating, LLC, Celina, $1,470,243.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement with Jones & Henry planning to make a recommendation on awarding a contract within the next week.
Commissioners are involved in the bidding process because grant money — to be administered by Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — will help pay for the project.
Later, representatives of Arthur Mutual Telephone Co., Ayersville Telephone Company and Sherwood Mutual Telephone Company (SMTA) met with commissioners to request $357,500 in ARPA funds.
According to Phil Maag of the Ayersville company, an upgrade from 40 gig capability to faster 100 gig capability is planned and would cost $715,000. This includes 11 needed routers at $65,000 apiece, he explained.
Asked by Commissioner Mick Pocratsky if the project would be going forward without ARPA money, Maag said “we have to do something.”
And Rick Rostorfer of SMTA said that if the expansion were funded 100% without this money, it would “stunt the growth of the company.”
Commissioners seemed amenable to the proposal, with Commissioner David Kern saying “the need is there.”
Pocratsky said commissioners would take the request under consideration.
Maag informed commissioners that an answer in 60-90 days would be helpful.
In other business, Monday commissioners:
• discussed the proposed roof replacement at the Defiance County East building on East Second Street with consultant Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects, Inc. Bids will be opened on Dec. 20 for the project, which figures to cost $120,000.
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update on the highway department and the county landfill.
• discussed personnel and IT upgrades with Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith.
