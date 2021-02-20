An intermittent initial closure of Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue/Cleveland Avenue intersection for an impending traffic roundabout project took place as planned in recent days, but the main work is still months away.
However, bids for two contracts — one for the roundabout’s construction and related work, the other to build a multi-use path south of the intersection on Ottawa Avenue — are expected to be opened soon.
Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow told The Crescent-News Friday that bids for roundabout construction are scheduled to be opened on March 9.
Bids for a separate contract to build a multi-use path along Ottawa Avenue — south from the roundabout to Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community — are expected to be opened in the next few weeks, she indicated.
The initial closure of the intersection was needed to allow utility companies to relocate infrastructure.
“They did get started,” explained Sprow, noting that closure of the intersection each day during specified hours took place over about one week.
Relocation work — especially for electric utility poles — has not been completed, but further intersection closures are not anticipated before the roundabout is built.
“I don’t anticipate them requiring complete road closures, but at times they could have flaggers out there directing traffic around the work zones,” said Sprow.
A 90-day closure for the actual roundabout construction work, however, isn’t expected until sometime after May 1.
“We don’t anticipate issuing a notice to proceed until May 1,” Sprow added. “There are multiple funding sources. We have to make sure everything is okay (with grant funding) ... .”
The project’s main contract will include extending a multi-use path west along Cleveland Avenue “to meet up with the end of sidewalks at Evan Drive, so it will connect the entire area to the school,” explained Sprow.
The city has plans for future phases “to get Ayersville Avenue connected and the rest of the eastside neighborhood,” she added.
The city’s hope is to have the roundabout open by the time the 2021-22 school season opens this fall, but that may be optimistic.
“Theoretically they (the contractor) could be done before school, but I don’t think all the work will be completed,” said Sprow. “I can’t say for certain, but we are giving them to Sept. 30 for substantial completion.”
The estimated price of the main contract to build the roundabout, connected walkways and a left turn lane just north of the structure at Agnes Avenue, is $2,685,275.
This figure, provided by the Maumee consulting firm Mannik & Smith Group, is higher than the original because the city added the turn lane for Agnes and the multi-use paths, according to Sprow.
Grant sources will include:
• Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) small cities funds, $1.1 million.
• ODOT safety funds, $500,000.
• ODOT transportation alternative funds, $396,000.
• Ohio Public Works Commission funds, $325,000.
A second contract will be awarded by the city to build a multi-use path south of the roundabout on Ottawa Avenue to Spring Meadows.
The estimated cost is $268,000 with community block grant funds through the state providing $147,000, according to Sprow.
Any costs not covered by state grants in either contract will be covered with city capital improvements money.
