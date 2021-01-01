By this time next year, Defiance's water quality may be improved, or at least well on its way to becoming better.
That's because a huge project is about to take place at the city's Baltimore Road water treatment plant — installation of a new granulated-activated carbon (GAC) filtration system.
This will remove trihalomethanes (TTHMs) — a treatment bi-product which Ohio EPA says can be harmful to certain segments of the population — and other impurities, and address taste and odor issues with the drinking water. TTHM levels require the city to issue regular notices to water customers noting the potential health hazards.
Bids for the GAC project were opened by the city on Dec. 15, with five contractors providing estimates, including two that were well below the engineer's estimate of $9.55 million.
The lowest bid was received from Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, at $9,036,000. Not far behind was Mosser Construction Inc., Fremont — the same company which built the city's Canal Road reservoir in 2007 — at $9,060,120.
Other bidders were: Kokosing Industrial, Westerville, $9,643,650; RG Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, $10,411,829; and Shook Construction, Brecksville, $10,885,000.
The bids have been reviewed by the project engineer (Stantec Consulting, a global design firm with an office in Toledo), and it appears that Peterson Construction Co. will be getting the contract as the low bidder. City Engineer Melinda Sprow indicated that city council will be asked to approve a contract at its meeting Tuesday night.
"We're really happy we came in a half-million dollars under the estimate," said the city's water plant superintendent, Adam McDowell. "We didn't know what COVID would do to the bid prices, especially with our short construction time being under findings and orders (from Ohio EPA). We're actually really happy with the bids."
According to municipal officials, the contractor selected will have about one year to complete the work while the city is awaiting word on a 0% loan through the state to help finance the project before breaking ground.
"We've been at this process of design and getting it ready to go to bid for a long time," said McDowell. "We're really excited to actually start construction. We're really hoping to get advance treatment and provide the water that we've been trying to produce all along. This gives us the tools to finally do it."
Work is expected to begin in late February or the beginning of March, he indicated, and will include constructing a new building to the east of the existing plant for the GAC equipment.
