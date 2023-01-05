WASHINGTON, D.C. —‚ The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Wednesday a project between Kentucky and Ohio to rehabilitate and reconfigure the existing Brent Spence Bridge to improve interstate and local traffic flow will receive $1.385 billion.
The grant to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will fund improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Covington, Ky. and Cincinnati, and is considered the “second worst truck bottleneck in the nation,” according to a FHWA press release, carrying more than $400 billion in freight per year over the Ohio River. The project will separate I-75 traffic from local traffic, making commutes between Kentucky and Ohio quicker and improving freight passage along this critical corridor.
President Joe Biden was on hand at the bridge Wednesday for the announcement.
The grant is comes from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will help repair or rebuild 10 bridges considered the “most economically significant” in the country along with thousands of bridges across the country.
“Safe, modern bridges ensure that first responders can get to calls more quickly, shipments reach businesses on time, and drivers can get to where they need to go,” stated U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to award this historic funding to modernize large bridges that are not only pillars of our economy, but also iconic symbols of their states’ past and future.”
“These first large bridge grants will improve bridges that serve as vital connections for millions of Americans to jobs, education, health care and medical care and help move goods from our farms and factories,” said Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “And over the next four years we will be able to fund construction for the pipeline of shovel ready projects we are creating through Bridge Planning Grants.”
“This grant to improve Kentucky and Ohio’s Brent Spence Bridge demonstrates the transformational investments we are making to support President Biden’s commitment to rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “We are pleased to partner with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and see work get underway to modernize the Brent Spence Bridge, which will have a real impact on the quality of life for thousands of residents and motorists traveling between Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati, Ohio, who will benefit from these improvements for decades to come.”
Large bridge project grants under the bridge investment program are available for bridges with total eligible project costs over $100 million, with minimum grant awards of $50 million, and maximum grant awards of 50 percent of the total eligible project costs. As part of the selection process for this first round of grants, priority consideration was given to projects ready to proceed to construction, as well as those that require pre-construction funding and would benefit from a multi-year grant agreement.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making the single largest dedicated investment in highway bridges — nearly $40 billion over five years — since the construction of the Interstate highway system with nearly $2.4 billion available in fiscal year 2022 from the bridge investment program which complements $5.3 billion announced earlier this year for states under the bridge formula program.
Additional information on FHWA’s bridge investment program, including large bridge grants and bridge planning grants, can be found at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/bridge/bip/.
