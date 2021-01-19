NAPOLEON — The bidding process for this town’s big wastewater plant rehab project was approved by city council Monday night.
Council not only passed a related motion during its regular meeting, but gave second readings to ordinances that would raise water and sewer rates over four years (see related story).
A motion allowing the city’s multi-million-dollar wastewater plant rehab to be put out for bid was approved by council Monday. This follows the completion of engineering plans by the Toledo firm Jones & Henry Engineers.
Located on the north bank of the Maumee River — at the very end of East Washington Street, not far from the center of town — the plant is aging and in need of upgrades, according to city officials. The plant’s superintendent, Dave Pike, told The Crescent-News last month that much of the plant dates back to the late 1950s.
“This will take us well into the future — 15-20 years down the road easily,” Pike noted last month.
City Manager Joel Mazur told council Monday that city crews are doing a good job of maintaining the old plant, but City Engineer Chad Lulfs noted that new EPA mandates — and ones anticipated — are helping drive the upgrades.
“... there are some major EPA changes coming, and this will allow us to stay ahead of those,” Lulfs told council.
Project planning has been ongoing since 2018, while construction is expected to take about 18 months, according to Pike.
The project will include constructing a new “headworks” — the area where wastewater enters the plant — and expanding the plant’s capacity some.
No cost estimate was mentioned at council’s meeting Monday, but the 2021 city budget reflects a large share of the expense. Specifically, the sewer utility repair and improvement fund has gone from $2,455,792 last year to $10,933,410 in 2021.
Lulfs expects work to begun in late April or May, providing the bidding process results in a contract soon. Most of the work won’t be noticeable to the public, he indicated.
In another non-legislative matter Monday, Councilman Jeff Comadoll reported on the water, sewer, refuse, recycling and technology committee’s recent meeting to discuss an issue with a residential sewer hookup.
The committee recommended that a $1,200 reimbursement was sufficient to compensate property Kathy Hoover for a hookup problem at 201 Hurst Drive.
Hoover, appeared at council’s Dec. 21 meeting and noted that information about the location of a sewer tap needed for a new home construction was inaccurate. Thus, several digs were needed before it was found, costing her $4,050.
Hoover felt the problem was not her fault because a city map was inaccurate.
She told council the bill was $4,050, while the city offered to reimburse her $1,200. But she found this unacceptable because she had consulted the city before digging.
City Manager Joel Mazur had explained in December that “there’s responsibility on the private property owner’s part as well.”
While conceding Monday that there is enough blame to go around — including on the city’s part — he said, “I think there needs to be a conversation between the contractor and the homeowner before the city would decide to compensate the homeowner any further than they have.”
