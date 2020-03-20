NAPOLEON — A bid for a storm sewer project was awarded Thursday morning by Henry County commissioners.
A bid for the Malinta southside storm sewer project was awarded to Hohenbrink Excavating, Ottawa, in the amount of $55,856.68.
An update was shared concerning the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services, which closed its lobby effective today. During the pandemic, the agency lobbies, including OhioMeansJobs, are closed to the public. The agency, however, remains open as the staff is providing services without walk-in visitors for now. Appointments will be arranged to ensure services are available to those who need them.
For more information, call 419-592-0946.
In addition, Auditor Kevin Garringer shared that the loan balance for the Henry County Senior Center has been paid in full. The original amount borrowed was $1,595,889.54.
An executive session for compensation of personnel, with no action taken.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation road salt contracts for 2020.
• heard an update on disinfecting supplies.
• approved budget adjustments.
