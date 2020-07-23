Bicyclist hurt

Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

An air ambulance prepares to depart the scene of a bicycle/car crash Tuesday afternoon near Florida while a crew from Holgate EMS can be seen in the foreground. A 6-year-old girl was injured in front of her residence at 17767 County Road Z while riding a bicycle that collided with a car around 3:17 p.m.

FLORIDA — A young girl was injured near here Tuesday afternoon during a bicycle-car collision.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. in front of the girl’s residence at 17767 County Road Z, about one mile south of Florida.

Lyllian Hale, 6, 17767 County Road Z, Napoleon, was taken by an air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, for suspected serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her condition was unavailable Wednesday evening.

Hale was riding a bicycle that collided with a car driven by Jodi Sandy, 57, Bluffton, on County Road Z.

The Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Holgate EMS, while the sheriff’s office handled the crash report and investigation.

First responders temporarily closed County Road Z to process the scene and provide the air ambulance with a landing zone.

