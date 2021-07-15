• Fulton County
Bicycle/tricycle decorating:
The Wauseon Bicycle Club, and Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, are sponsoring bicycle/tricycle decorating Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Wauseon Farmers' Market, for the Wauseon Kiddie Parade and/or the Wauseon Grand Homecoming Parade. Free supplies and decorating assistance will be available, while supplies last.
The Kiddie Parade will be held July 22 at 6 p.m., with interested youth gathering at 5:15 p.m. that day at the Wauseon Bicycle Club banner at the courthouse. The Grand Homecoming Parade will be held July 24 at 11 a.m., with attendees asked to gather at 10:15 a.m. at South Park. For more information, call 419-335-5571 or send an email to wauseondowntown@gmail.com.
