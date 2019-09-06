• Region
Make-A-Wish:
The recent Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association event in Bowling Green, the 53rd National Tractor Pulling Championships, raised a record amount for Make-A-Wish OKI of more than $400,000.
Every summer, an average of 65,000 people come out for the largest truck and tractor pull in the world. To date, more than $1.5 million has been raised for Make-A-Wish OKI.
