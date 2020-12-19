During the holiday season, as throughout the rest of year, residents are reminded to be on the alert for telephone scammers.
A Defiance man, 84, was contacted recently by a man claiming to represent Publishers Clearinghouse. He was assured that he had won a gold shield guarantee of $2.5 million plus $5,000 each week for life and a Mercedes Benz automobile. He was then requested to send a Walmart gift card for $652.50 to collect his prize.
This is a common scam and no legitimate national contest would require payment before collecting a prize.
