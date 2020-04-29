• Williams County
Scam alert:
According to the Bryan Chamber of Commerce newsletter, word has been received from a few individuals that they have been contacted via email by their bank saying they needed to verify their information. Everyone should be extra cautious when answering any emails, especially emails asking for account information. To be certain, contact your local bank branch to verify any emails received.
