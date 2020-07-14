The American Association of State Troopers’ annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest is underway. This year, voting will be done through SurveyMonkey at https://bit.ly/31ULCk3. Voters are asked to scroll down to Ohio from the drop menu and vote for Ohio troopers. Voting ends at noon July 22.
