Community Health Partners (CHP) sponsors several free bereavement or grief support groups for men and women who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

Participation is open to anyone regardless of whether one’s loved one was in the care of CHP staff prior to their passing.

The program, Hope for Tomorrow, offers monthly groups that meet in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance and Paulding that are facilitated by licensed social workers. Everything shared in the groups is kept confidential.

Support group locations and meetings times include:

• Archbold: third Friday at 10 a.m. at CHP Home Care and Hospice, 230 Westfield Drive, 419-445-5128.

• Defiance: second Thursday at 10 a.m. at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, 419-782-4131.

• Bryan: first Monday at 10 a.m. at CHP Home Care and Hospice, 1215 S. Portland St., 419-633-7590.

• Paulding: fourth Saturday at 10 a.m. at 250 Dooley Drive, suite A, 419-399-4708.

