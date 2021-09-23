On Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., the Defiance Elks, 1760 Jefferson Ave., will be the host of a benefit for a local man battling with cancer.
After having a sore throat that would not go away, Cory Castillo went to the doctor in May of this year. The exam led to a trip to an ear, nose and throat specialist before finding out that he had cancer.
When Castillo visited the oncologist the first time, the doctor insisted on a PET scan to see if the cancer was isolated in the throat or had metastasized. In a short period of time, Castillo was met with the news that the cancer had spread to his lungs.
Seven rounds of chemotherapy and radiation for his throat were prescribed for the treatment. Now at the end of the treatments, Castillo will start chemo for the lungs.
The family will have a benefit to help pay for the medical costs this Sunday with a cornhole tournament, silent auction, taco bar, a 50/50 raffle, baskets and live DJ.
To register for the cornhole tournament, arrive at noon the day of the benefit. For pre-registration, call Paul Ramirez (419) 438-4272, or Toby Castillo (419) 576-6351. The price is $40 per team and bags fly at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.