COLUMBUS — In a coordinated effort, Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) recognize this week as Winter Safety Awareness Week.
“Winter Safety Awareness Week is a good time to restock our emergency supply kits and prepare our homes and vehicles for the upcoming winter months,” said DeWine. “It’s also a good time to update safety plans, practice those plans — such as home fire drills — and to prepare for winter-related incidents.”
According to the annual National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Winter Outlook, warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of the United States this winter. No part of the country is favored to have below-average temperatures this winter. Neither El Niño nor La Niña will have an influence on winter, which extends from December through February.
No matter the forecast, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) encourages Ohioans to plan and prepare for the winter season and its hazards.
“With the taste of winter weather recently, we need to be prepared for the unexpected,” said Edward Bohn, Paulding County EMA director. “Having an emergency kit for each of your vehicles in your family, update your emergency preparedness kit at home. We need to look ahead one to two days at the weather forecast and if you do not already have Nixle 360 Alert on your cellphone, type your zip code to 888-777 and get the latest alerts that affect your county.”
