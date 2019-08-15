Beef steer awards

Beef show winners of the Henry County Fair were announced. They include, in front, Blake Chamberlin (left), grand champion beef steer, grand champion bred and fed; Colton Helmke (center), second place beginner showmanship; and Maddie Jones, grand champion dairy beef steer. And in back, from left: Nick Helmke, first place senior show, reserve grand champion beef steer; Claudia Long, second place overall junior showmanship; Makenna Helmke, reserve grand champion bred and fed; Tucker Shepard; and Payton Shepard, champion junior showmanship, third place overall feed calf.
