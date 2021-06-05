Beck wins CW prize
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Bill Beck of Defiance was the winner of the Carpet Wholesalers of Defiance “CW” BINGO prize. Here, Beck (left) is presented with his prize, a 7’x10’ Ohio State rug by Reilly Heater of Carpet Wholesalers. The two coverall prizes are the last remaining in the contest.

